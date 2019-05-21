The study hypothesizes three possible reasons why non-probiotic microbiome interventions may be more effective than probiotic interventions. First, it is suggested that as gut bacteria is mostly fueled by the food we eat, it is clear that diet can fundamentally regulate the growth of different bacterial populations. Secondly, the researchers note the 14 probiotic studies examined used a diverse array of bacterial species from study to study, resulting in different microbiome effects. Finally, it is hypothesized that the short duration of the majority of the studies, often just one or two months, may be too short for directly imported probiotic bacteria to take hold and significantly alter the microbiome.