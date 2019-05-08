While both studies are still only proven in animals, there are plans to move forward with human trials for the serotonin research, exploring whether the new 5-HTP formulation effectively treats both depression and constipation. It's early days, and much more work is needed before these discoveries are translated into clinical treatments, however, the growing consensus seems to be that mental health issues such as depression may not be just in your head, and the second brain in your gut may play a big role in future treatments.