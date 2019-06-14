For decades Levodopa (L-dopa) has been the only effective drug treatment for Parkinson's disease sufferers. However, the efficacy of the drug is known to vary dramatically from patient to patient. Clinicians have long been aware that some of these variances can be explained by certain enzymes that metabolize the drug before it can travel to the brain, and secondary medications have been developed to help stifle this unwanted metabolism. But still, major variations in efficacy from person to person remain.