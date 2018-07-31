Any realistic therapeutic outcome from this research is probably several years away as there currently isn't any clear way to specifically activate the IKZF1 gene in human tumors. A more immediate outcome however, is that testing specific tumor biopsies for IKZF1 gene activity may be an effective way to learn how likely a patient will be to respond to current immunotherapies. A study of data from human melanoma patients did reveal that tumor samples with disabled IKZF1 gene activity corresponded with worse survival outcomes compared to other melanoma patients. This confidently suggests that IKZF1 may be a good indicator of whether a tumor is more or less likely to evade our immune system attacks.