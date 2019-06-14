"Sustainability is an important theme that runs through the project," explains Foster + Partners. "The station buildings are designed based on principles of felt temperature reduction – from outside the station to the platform, the ambient temperatures get progressively lower without the need for mechanical cooling throughout. Inside the station, the temperature is maintained at 28˚C [82.4˚F] and the platforms have large fans and misting devices that help keep the area cool. Mashrabiyas enveloping the glazed facades also help reduce the interior temperatures, while allowing glimpses out of the station."

