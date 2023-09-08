© 2023 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Home test kit could soon spot gingivitis between visits to the dentist

By Ben Coxworth
September 08, 2023
Home test kit could soon spot gingivitis between visits to the dentist
The single-use kit detects toxins produced by Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria
The single-use kit detects toxins produced by Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria
View 1 Image
The single-use kit detects toxins produced by Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria
1/1
The single-use kit detects toxins produced by Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria

While gingivitis can lead to tooth loss, the bacteria responsible for the gum disease can also enter the bloodstream and cause heart disease or other maladies. That's why early detection is important, which is where a new home testing kit may soon come in.

The saliva-sample-analyzing setup was created by the University of Cincinnati's Prof. Andrew Steckl and senior research associate Daewoo Han, working with Proctor & Gamble scientist Sancai Xie. It utilizes a chemical reagent which reacts to the specific endotoxins which are present in the cell walls of Porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria.

Getting the reagent to do so initially proved to be challenging, as saliva contains a variety of substances that can make it difficult to detect any one biomarker. A naturally occurring protein called amylase proved to be particularly problematic in this regard, until the scientists found that its effect could be negated by pretreating the saliva sample with potato starch.

The kit itself takes the same form as the Covid-19 testing kits most of us have used, featuring a well for the saliva sample along with a paper test strip on which one or two bars will appear to indicate the results. There's currently no word on when it may be available for general use.

A paper on the research was recently published in the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Sensors and Diagnostics.

Source: University of Cincinnati

Tags

Health & WellbeingUniversity of CincinnatiDiagnostic devicesBacteriaTeeth
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!