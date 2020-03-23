Google's coronavirus website is up and running

As promised, Google has rolled out its dedicated COVID-19 website, featuring information on the disease, regularly updated stats and links out to resources you may need as the situation develops.

The site provides basic tips on how to self-diagnose, how to prevent catching it and how to prevent spreading it. The site also notes that, "There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19). People may need supportive care to help them breathe."

There are also links to the World Health Organization's site for further information, and an updated list of known global infections, cases per million people, recoveries and deaths.

Coronavirus survives on surfaces for days, but what does that really mean?

As far as information on how and where to get tested locally, there's not much, just a series of links out to state authorities' websites for US residents. But there are a few informative videos, a few FAQ-style answers to commonly-googled enquiries, and other resources for isolators, including tips on working from home, working out at home, cooking, meditation and other things targeted at individuals, educators and businesses.

Check out the site at google.com/covid19

Source: Google