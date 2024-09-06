One-button weight changing puts the smart in dumbbells

In the world of fitness, weight training can be an intimidating, confusing and cumbersome way of working out, but studies have proven that even light strength-work can speed up metabolism for weight loss, help stave off muscle deterioration as we age and give us a better night's sleep than cardiovascular activities.

Yet one of the main problems – besides navigating confusing equipment at busy gyms – is switching weight plates around for different muscles and exercises. (And as someone with a set of traditional dumbbells with manual weight plates that need to be added or removed, currently sitting shamefully in the corner of this room untouched for months, i know first-hand how it can discourage you from even using them at all.)

So this is where smart, instantly adjustable Julu dumbbells come in. Unlike previous adjustable dumbbells that used voice activation and a motorized system of adjusting weights, Julu operates on a digital platform, meaning the user has even less work to do as they switch between weights. The user simply plugs in what weight they require via an LCD panel or through the smartphone app, and pounds are added or removed instantly and automatically.

While the company is still fine-tuning the iOS app for launch, you can see how these smart weights work in this video review featuring the Android platform.

Julu Smart Tech Dumbbell Review

One Julu dumbbell has a weight range from 6 lb (2.7 kg) to 36 lb (16.3 kg), so is ideal for anyone who is only able to do light, low-impact training or who wants to build their strength and endurance up slowly and safely.

Each weight has a unique lock-in mechanism that means they'll never come loose as you lift, so you can trust each instant adjustment to pick up the dumbbell with confidence.

A push of the button changes the weight you want to lift Kickstarter

The dumbbells also come with real-time data tracking, so through the app you'll see current and historical progress that in a way gamifies and simplifies one of the more frustrating aspects of a training journey for many; it does away with writing down set counts and weights, or having to manually input this data as you go along.

It will also track the calories burned and other statistics that'll help you make the most of your performance, with the only effort being the physical activity.

Track progress and share with friends through the easy app that gathers real-time data Kickstarter

What's more, Julu has created these smart dumbbells with environmentally friendly materials and has an anti-slip bar, and because of the compact size it can be stored away much more easily than manually changeable weight cases or multiple sets of dumbbells.

And to make things more fun the app can connect you with others so you can challenge friends or simply be motivated by others' journeys. If you, like many of us, struggle with motivation without a trainer holding you accountable, this is a fun and encouraging way to keep you on track. Yes, we said fun.

Right now, Julu is offering a flash 40% off deal on its Kickstarter campaign, with one dumbbell set costing US$239 (or $478 for two), and each comes with the weights and base, as well as a USB-C cable and user manual. Shipping is worldwide, but bear in mind that one set to the US will set you back $89 and two $120. Estimated delivery is November 2024.

Source: Kickstarter