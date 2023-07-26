Want to lower your blood pressure? Try a plank

The debate over which physical activity is better has been in full swing since even before fitness became a global industry worth nearly US$100 million each year. But one type of workout is often overlooked in research that largely focuses on weight or resistance training and cardio: isometric exercise.

Looking at 270 studies with 15,827 participants between 1990 and 2023, researchers discovered that the most significant change in blood pressure readings came from those engaging in isometric exercise.

Isometric exercises involve poses that hold the body static, engaging muscles but neither lengthening nor contracting them. They look deceptively easy and are often associated with physiotherapy and rehabilitation from injury, but they’re challenging moves that build strength and endurance. Think wall sits, planks, calf raises, low squats, all held for a certain period of time.

And now, it seems they might also be the most effective moves for lowering blood pressure.

The researchers from Canterbury Christ Church University in the UK found that those engaged in an isometric exercise regime for two or more weeks had the biggest improvement in blood pressure readings, with an average of 8.24/4 mmHg, as opposed to other workouts including cardio/aerobic activities (4.49/2.53 mmHg).

The data covered systolic blood pressure, which measures the arterial pressure when the heart beats, and diastolic blood pressure, which assesses arterial pressure between beats.

When they looked at systolic blood pressure (the ‘top’ number on a reading, and the one most associated with health risks such as heart attack and stroke), 98% of participants showed improvements after their isometric regimens, ahead of combined cardio and weights training (76%), dynamic resistance training (46%), aerobic exercise training (40.5%) and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) (39%).

Further analysis revealed that wall sits were most effective for reducing systolic blood pressure. While running (aerobic exercise) fared best for improving diastolic blood pressure, overall isometric came out ahead.

While the researchers admit the data analysis of this many wide-ranging studies has limitations, it does shine a light on an area of physical activity that has the potential for significant health benefits.

What's more, the low-impact, targeted nature of isometric exercise makes this form of activity more widely accessible across age and physical capability. It's also cost and space effective, most often using bodyweight and gravity, and has a low risk of injury.

“These findings provide a comprehensive data driven framework to support the development of new exercise guideline recommendations for the prevention and treatment of arterial hypertension,” the study noted.

The research was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Source: Canterbury Christ Church University via Scimex