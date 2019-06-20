It is unclear exactly what this association between atrial fibrillation and dementia actually means, and the researchers are very specific in noting there is no evidence in these studies to suggest atrial fibrillation directly causes dementia. In fact, the researchers conclude in the study that, due to the suggestions dementia can take years to develop before symptoms become apparent, it is unlikely that atrial fibrillation actively contributes to the onset of neurodegenerative disease. If this were the case then atrial fibrillation would need to appear at much younger ages than it generally does. It could be more likely that similar underlying causes such as inflammation and oxidative stress can lead to both conditions.