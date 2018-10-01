HIV is a life sentence, but while the disease can't be completely cured (at least not yet) it can be managed through antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication. The problem is that if a patient doesn't stick to this strict routine of drugs the virus will resurge, leading to health problems and an increased chance of spreading to others. New clinical trials in humans have shown that drugs based on two antibodies naturally found in some people can put HIV into hiding for months at a time.