Gallery: This abandoned 1980s theme park in Korea finds a strange new life

Fifteen years after owners switched off the rides for the last time, an eerie and rusted amusement park happily in decay in Seoul's outskirts has become one of the city's coolest attractions.

Yongma Land balloons

Yongma Land, a small private theme park at the base of Yongmasan Mountain, opened in 1980 and was, for some time, a beloved amusement center housing many of the kind of rides a lot of us grew up with: An ornate carousel of horses and carriages, a mini rollercoaster, a pirate ship and other spinning things designed to get adrenaline pumping.

There are rumors that the park is haunted, but it's hard to picture in daylight New Atlas

These rides largely remain in the same spot where they entertained families for nearly 30 years – before a mix of pressures, including Seoul's rapid modernization that spawned fancier indoor and bigger theme parks, saw Yongma Land shuttered for good in 2011.

But in a surprise move, some Seoul locals have fought to keep the memory of Yongma Land alive as more than just images in a history book. And thanks to K-pop stars using the site as a photoshoot, TV series and music video backdrop, this eerie space has a new lease on life.

Who needs a table umbrella anyway New Atlas

It also has a lot of cats.

Now, in 2026, for just 10,000 won (US$7), adults can wander the derelict site. Kids can too, for half that price, but it feels more suited to grown-ups with cameras.

After trying to get to Yongma Land for days, I was happy to finally make it, as the worst heatwave in the country's history made being outdoors pretty unpleasant. Having experienced extreme summer heat around the world, I am not sure I've felt anything like this span of days. And while Seoul was sweltering without a drop of rain, just beyond South Korea, Typhoon Dolphin was churning through the region, with damaging winds and rain causing chaos along China's coast.

If the weather felt like a tale of two worlds, so too did Yongma Land compared with the sprawling city it is fortunate enough to still exist in.

I think this may have been the remnants of a Rock-O-Plane-like ride, but now serves as a seat for photoshoot subjects New Atlas

Arriving at around 4 pm, I paid my entry fee in cash and walked in, along with a courtesy bottle of cold water from the lovely woman manning the ticket booth. At this time, there was just one photoshoot finishing up (see balloons video above), and by 5 pm I and the resident cats had the park to ourselves.

I spotted at least seven cats, including one incredibly friendly younger black and white beauty who appeared quite at home following me around and inserting themselves in photos. The others remained watching from a distance, or completely disinterested in moving in the heat. This I could very much relate to.

The Ghost Maze was long gone, but this friendly cat let me know it was definitely still there and open for head-scratch business (it actually moved couches to this position after I turned my attention away and to the sign) New Atlas

While the quiet may be eerie to some, it was a welcome relief from the noise and chaos of one of Seoul's tourist hotspots, Myeongdong. Once inside, visitors are free to move around the park as they wish. Besides the odd security camera, there was no staff monitoring guests at the time I was there, and no barriers to keep its attractions off-limits.

That said, if you veer off the paved path to get a closer look at rides, or sit in their rusty carriages, you'll do so at your own risk. It's probably worth it for photos if you're with others, but not if you're visiting solo.

I wonder what rock is during Seoul's worst heatwave in history. Magma? New Atlas

The rides were in varying stages of decay, and there seemed to be a lot of orphaned carousel horses from other amusement centers dotted across the park. Some coin-operated rides for young children – the kind you might see in an older mall still – may or may not have been in their original location when the park was shuttered.

There isn't a clear "before and after" guide for comparison, but it's easy to see that a couple of attractions – the rollercoaster, the Space Fighter, the carousel – were most likely the park's big draw cards.

You've heard of cat among the pigeons, now we present … New Atlas

It's not a complete picture, by any means, but the carousel has been preserved beautifully, and it's a rather unique attraction to spend time in. Very much unlike anything else Seoul has to offer.

After all, abandoned theme parks you don't have to break into are a rare thing anywhere in the world these days.

The big drop ahead for this frozen coaster car New Atlas

The park can be found next to Bonghwa Middle School, not far from Mangu Station, and is reachable via numerous buses from other areas of Seoul.

However, it's worth noting that it's a hilly, uneven climb to the front gate, and the park itself is easy to walk around and would be fine for mobility devices, but some areas will be hard to access. A ride-share car or taxi can get you to the front gates – which, in hindsight, I wish I'd used given the heat.

Some days it might be closed for filming or functions, too. That said, it's this interest in the space that has prevented it being lost for good. And I can only see that as a huge positive for everyone else.

As to whether it's haunted, it depends on how you feel about being watched carefully by a local murder of crows. I enjoyed the chat, but I imagine not everyone might see it the same.

Yongma Land crows

We'd love you to view Yongma Land from afar, nonetheless, via our gallery.

Source: Visit Korea