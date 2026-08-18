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Holiday Destinations

Gallery: This abandoned 1980s theme park in Korea finds a strange new life

By Bronwyn Thompson
August 17, 2026
Gallery: This abandoned 1980s theme park in Korea finds a strange new life
The coin-operated rides look frozen mid-escape
The coin-operated rides look frozen mid-escape
View 81 Images
The coin-operated rides look frozen mid-escape
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The coin-operated rides look frozen mid-escape
There are rumors that the park is haunted, but it's hard to picture in daylight
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There are rumors that the park is haunted, but it's hard to picture in daylight
The park's original signage
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The park's original signage
Danny from The Shining would approve of this three-wheeler
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Danny from The Shining would approve of this three-wheeler
This old white lady greeted me at the entry with attitude and stopped under the horseshoe to lick her butt (I did win her over for a pat soon after)
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This old white lady greeted me at the entry with attitude and stopped under the horseshoe to lick her butt (I did win her over for a pat soon after)
The original ticket booth remains, with some original paintwork legible
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The original ticket booth remains, with some original paintwork legible
We assume the security camera is a more recent update
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We assume the security camera is a more recent update
The Viking pirate ship hasn't induced nausea for 15 years
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The Viking pirate ship hasn't induced nausea for 15 years
Choose your weapon: Army tank, UN tank or quaint goose
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Choose your weapon: Army tank, UN tank or quaint goose
I enjoyed the attention to detail
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I enjoyed the attention to detail
Using your imagination on this train ride appeared to be key to the experience
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Using your imagination on this train ride appeared to be key to the experience
Despite its condition, this has to be one of the most picturesque phone boxes on the planet
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Despite its condition, this has to be one of the most picturesque phone boxes on the planet
A lone taxi ride is permanently parked on its own away from many of the other rides
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A lone taxi ride is permanently parked on its own away from many of the other rides
This elevated platform is now very popular for photoshoots and wedding proposals
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This elevated platform is now very popular for photoshoots and wedding proposals
Greek god Zeus watches over one of the park's rides
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Greek god Zeus watches over one of the park's rides
Unlike the original housed in Vatican City, Korea's Apollo Belvedere – I think, at least – is buried in the gardens, with flower in hand
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Unlike the original housed in Vatican City, Korea's Apollo Belvedere – I think, at least – is buried in the gardens, with flower in hand
Metal squirrels remain circling their metal tree
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Metal squirrels remain circling their metal tree
Nature has reclaimed this ride and the wall of 1980s pop icons
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Nature has reclaimed this ride and the wall of 1980s pop icons
I could only recognize Michael Jackson here. Madonna? Cyndi Lauper?
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I could only recognize Michael Jackson here. Madonna? Cyndi Lauper?
I wonder what rock is during Seoul's worst heatwave in history. Magma?
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I wonder what rock is during Seoul's worst heatwave in history. Magma?
Retro Cybertruck
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Retro Cybertruck
The Space Fighter ride and the rollercoaster appeared to once be two of the main attractions at Yongma Land
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The Space Fighter ride and the rollercoaster appeared to once be two of the main attractions at Yongma Land
It's easy to see why the park has become a hotspot for photographers
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It's easy to see why the park has become a hotspot for photographers
Some rides, like the center of the Space Fighter, looked in better shape than those you'd find in a traveling carnival
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Some rides, like the center of the Space Fighter, looked in better shape than those you'd find in a traveling carnival
It hadn't rained in Seoul for a week, so I honestly don't know where this water came from
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It hadn't rained in Seoul for a week, so I honestly don't know where this water came from
Papa Smurf remains the only one left in the villlage
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Papa Smurf remains the only one left in the villlage
These rooftop horses may not have been here when the park was open
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These rooftop horses may not have been here when the park was open
Who needs a table umbrella anyway
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Who needs a table umbrella anyway
I can't tell if this is a seal hitching a ride or it's part of the saddle. I can still only see seal
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I can't tell if this is a seal hitching a ride or it's part of the saddle. I can still only see seal
The Ghost Maze was long gone, but this friendly cat let me know it was definitely still there and open for head-scratch business (it actually moved couches to this position after I turned my attention away and to the sign)
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The Ghost Maze was long gone, but this friendly cat let me know it was definitely still there and open for head-scratch business (it actually moved couches to this position after I turned my attention away and to the sign)
The saddest jumbo jet I've ever seen (and I flew on one of the last United 747s in the 2010s)
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The saddest jumbo jet I've ever seen (and I flew on one of the last United 747s in the 2010s)
This American-flagged warplane has seen better days
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This American-flagged warplane has seen better days
No theme park from the last century is complete without a pirate ship
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No theme park from the last century is complete without a pirate ship
The park's signage has been lovingly maintained
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The park's signage has been lovingly maintained
I think this may have been the remnants of a Rock-O-Plane-like ride, but now serves as a seat for photoshoot subjects
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I think this may have been the remnants of a Rock-O-Plane-like ride, but now serves as a seat for photoshoot subjects
Cut-up mats advertising tequila can be found on the steps leading to the pirate ship
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Cut-up mats advertising tequila can be found on the steps leading to the pirate ship
The bottle was a prop for a shoot happening earlier in the day – but the tire is anyone's guess
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The bottle was a prop for a shoot happening earlier in the day – but the tire is anyone's guess
From this level, visitors get a great view of Yongma Land
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From this level, visitors get a great view of Yongma Land
It seems some bulbs might have been taken as souvenirs
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It seems some bulbs might have been taken as souvenirs
These two were once a part of something much bigger
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These two were once a part of something much bigger
One angry carnival-ride octopus
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One angry carnival-ride octopus
A wrought-iron rotunda once had a purpose, but it wasn't to offer shade
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A wrought-iron rotunda once had a purpose, but it wasn't to offer shade
A structure a little at odds with the rides around it
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A structure a little at odds with the rides around it
Another horse
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Another horse
Leaping into the abyss of time
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Leaping into the abyss of time
This horse looked like it had escaped the carousel and was headed off into the mountains to start a new life
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This horse looked like it had escaped the carousel and was headed off into the mountains to start a new life
Measuring height via giraffe
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Measuring height via giraffe
The upstairs area looked to have houses a function space at some point
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The upstairs area looked to have houses a function space at some point
My Alfred Hitchcock moment alongside the decaying firetruck
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My Alfred Hitchcock moment alongside the decaying firetruck
The truck was sporting Nevada plates
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The truck was sporting Nevada plates
Next to the truck, feet
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Next to the truck, feet
Still more horses
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Still more horses
Marine life representation
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Marine life representation
Some touches look to have been made to the park since it closed, to enhance the creepy aesthetic
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Some touches look to have been made to the park since it closed, to enhance the creepy aesthetic
Another more recent addition, I believe
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Another more recent addition, I believe
The centerpiece is undoubtedly the rollercoaster car frozen on its rickety tracks
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The centerpiece is undoubtedly the rollercoaster car frozen on its rickety tracks
The big drop ahead for this frozen coaster car
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The big drop ahead for this frozen coaster car
While Magic Land may have lost the magic, it's oddly charming and worth a visit
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While Magic Land may have lost the magic, it's oddly charming and worth a visit
Another coaster car, grounded forever
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Another coaster car, grounded forever
This wagon is a long way from the Oregon Trail – and Texas, according to its El Paso signage
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This wagon is a long way from the Oregon Trail – and Texas, according to its El Paso signage
Another cat gearing up for its photoshoot on a ride
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Another cat gearing up for its photoshoot on a ride
As I said, the Space Fighter ride doesn't look too bad
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As I said, the Space Fighter ride doesn't look too bad
Another army tank
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Another army tank
The vaguely US-themed ride corner
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The vaguely US-themed ride corner
One of the carriages beneath the octopus' arms
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One of the carriages beneath the octopus' arms
The carousel has been remarkably well maintained
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The carousel has been remarkably well maintained
From. the carousel, you can see most of entertainment area
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From. the carousel, you can see most of entertainment area
You've heard of cat among the pigeons, now we present …
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You've heard of cat among the pigeons, now we present …
Is the park haunted? We're not sure – but some of the horses sure seem to be
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Is the park haunted? We're not sure – but some of the horses sure seem to be
The carousel is an elegant, eerie throwback to Seoul before indoor malls and technology took over
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The carousel is an elegant, eerie throwback to Seoul before indoor malls and technology took over
This car has seen some things in its time
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This car has seen some things in its time
One park resident appears to still be having a good time
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One park resident appears to still be having a good time
I honestly have no idea
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I honestly have no idea
Maybe another pirate ship? A prop like the Greek statues?
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Maybe another pirate ship? A prop like the Greek statues?
Another happy permanent resident
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Another happy permanent resident
The US army presence is pretty strong
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The US army presence is pretty strong
Just terrifying no matter what part you're focusing on
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Just terrifying no matter what part you're focusing on
The firetruck's precinct number or political commentary? I'm not sure anymore
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The firetruck's precinct number or political commentary? I'm not sure anymore
Save your coins – this one isn't moving anytime soon
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Save your coins – this one isn't moving anytime soon
In its heyday, the theme park would have been a bright hub of action nestled into the hills on the outskirts of Seoul
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In its heyday, the theme park would have been a bright hub of action nestled into the hills on the outskirts of Seoul
The path out
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The path out
View gallery - 81 images

Fifteen years after owners switched off the rides for the last time, an eerie and rusted amusement park happily in decay in Seoul's outskirts has become one of the city's coolest attractions.

Yongma Land balloons

Yongma Land, a small private theme park at the base of Yongmasan Mountain, opened in 1980 and was, for some time, a beloved amusement center housing many of the kind of rides a lot of us grew up with: An ornate carousel of horses and carriages, a mini rollercoaster, a pirate ship and other spinning things designed to get adrenaline pumping.

There are rumors that the park is haunted, but it's hard to picture in daylight
There are rumors that the park is haunted, but it's hard to picture in daylight

These rides largely remain in the same spot where they entertained families for nearly 30 years – before a mix of pressures, including Seoul's rapid modernization that spawned fancier indoor and bigger theme parks, saw Yongma Land shuttered for good in 2011.

But in a surprise move, some Seoul locals have fought to keep the memory of Yongma Land alive as more than just images in a history book. And thanks to K-pop stars using the site as a photoshoot, TV series and music video backdrop, this eerie space has a new lease on life.

Who needs a table umbrella anyway
Who needs a table umbrella anyway

It also has a lot of cats.

Now, in 2026, for just 10,000 won (US$7), adults can wander the derelict site. Kids can too, for half that price, but it feels more suited to grown-ups with cameras.

After trying to get to Yongma Land for days, I was happy to finally make it, as the worst heatwave in the country's history made being outdoors pretty unpleasant. Having experienced extreme summer heat around the world, I am not sure I've felt anything like this span of days. And while Seoul was sweltering without a drop of rain, just beyond South Korea, Typhoon Dolphin was churning through the region, with damaging winds and rain causing chaos along China's coast.

If the weather felt like a tale of two worlds, so too did Yongma Land compared with the sprawling city it is fortunate enough to still exist in.

I think this may have been the remnants of a Rock-O-Plane-like ride, but now serves as a seat for photoshoot subjects
I think this may have been the remnants of a Rock-O-Plane-like ride, but now serves as a seat for photoshoot subjects

Arriving at around 4 pm, I paid my entry fee in cash and walked in, along with a courtesy bottle of cold water from the lovely woman manning the ticket booth. At this time, there was just one photoshoot finishing up (see balloons video above), and by 5 pm I and the resident cats had the park to ourselves.

I spotted at least seven cats, including one incredibly friendly younger black and white beauty who appeared quite at home following me around and inserting themselves in photos. The others remained watching from a distance, or completely disinterested in moving in the heat. This I could very much relate to.

The Ghost Maze was long gone, but this friendly cat let me know it was definitely still there and open for head-scratch business (it actually moved couches to this position after I turned my attention away and to the sign)
The Ghost Maze was long gone, but this friendly cat let me know it was definitely still there and open for head-scratch business (it actually moved couches to this position after I turned my attention away and to the sign)

While the quiet may be eerie to some, it was a welcome relief from the noise and chaos of one of Seoul's tourist hotspots, Myeongdong. Once inside, visitors are free to move around the park as they wish. Besides the odd security camera, there was no staff monitoring guests at the time I was there, and no barriers to keep its attractions off-limits.

That said, if you veer off the paved path to get a closer look at rides, or sit in their rusty carriages, you'll do so at your own risk. It's probably worth it for photos if you're with others, but not if you're visiting solo.

I wonder what rock is during Seoul's worst heatwave in history. Magma?
I wonder what rock is during Seoul's worst heatwave in history. Magma?

The rides were in varying stages of decay, and there seemed to be a lot of orphaned carousel horses from other amusement centers dotted across the park. Some coin-operated rides for young children – the kind you might see in an older mall still – may or may not have been in their original location when the park was shuttered.

There isn't a clear "before and after" guide for comparison, but it's easy to see that a couple of attractions – the rollercoaster, the Space Fighter, the carousel – were most likely the park's big draw cards.

You've heard of cat among the pigeons, now we present …
You've heard of cat among the pigeons, now we present …

It's not a complete picture, by any means, but the carousel has been preserved beautifully, and it's a rather unique attraction to spend time in. Very much unlike anything else Seoul has to offer.

After all, abandoned theme parks you don't have to break into are a rare thing anywhere in the world these days.

The big drop ahead for this frozen coaster car
The big drop ahead for this frozen coaster car

The park can be found next to Bonghwa Middle School, not far from Mangu Station, and is reachable via numerous buses from other areas of Seoul.

However, it's worth noting that it's a hilly, uneven climb to the front gate, and the park itself is easy to walk around and would be fine for mobility devices, but some areas will be hard to access. A ride-share car or taxi can get you to the front gates – which, in hindsight, I wish I'd used given the heat.

Some days it might be closed for filming or functions, too. That said, it's this interest in the space that has prevented it being lost for good. And I can only see that as a huge positive for everyone else.

As to whether it's haunted, it depends on how you feel about being watched carefully by a local murder of crows. I enjoyed the chat, but I imagine not everyone might see it the same.

Yongma Land crows

We'd love you to view Yongma Land from afar, nonetheless, via our gallery.

Source: Visit Korea

View gallery - 81 images

Tags

Holiday DestinationskoreaSouth KoreaHistoryPhotographyTheme ParksAmusement ParkTravelTime TravelCats
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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