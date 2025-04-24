Anker's ultra-bright 4K projector is liquid-cooled and feature-packed

Anker's just taken the wraps off its latest outdoor projector, the Nebula X1. This one promises to get plenty bright for "cinema-grade" picture quality, simplify the setup process, and deliver immersive sound for US$3,000.

The X1 boasts a triple-laser system – with red, green and blue colors each getting their own laser – rated for 30,000 hours of use, paired with a 14-element glass lens that's good for a whopping 3,500 ANSI lumens. You should be sorted even if you're watching stuff outdoors in the daytime with something like that.

You can expect 4K UHD output on a display size of up to 200 inches from 13 - 22 ft away (4 - 6.7 m) via a 0.9:1 - 1.5:1 throw ratio. The X1 has motorized optical zoom so you don't have to move the projector an awful lot to get your desired picture size, and the lens is mounted on a micro gimbal combined with sensors so it can tilt up and down 25 degrees vertically to adjust its throw angle.

The X1 features AI chops and a micro gimbal to tilt the lens up to 25 degrees to automatically set itself up based on your projection surface of choice Nebula

It also has AI smarts to tweak the image to the best position and size based on the projection surface, adapt the visuals based on the wall color, and handle keystone correction on its own. You can even save settings like size and viewing preferences for different spaces around your house, and recall these when you set up the projector there the next time.

The X1 supports Dolby Vision content, promises 110% coverage of the Rec.2020 color gamut, and loads of detail in dark areas with a 5,000:1 native contrast ratio. Anker adds that the glass lens is heat resistant, and won't start to blur the image after a few minutes of use like resin lenses.

The company has installed a liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation into this 13.7-lb (6.7-kg) projector; Anker says this world-first feature makes its projector lighter and quieter than it would have been with a fan cooling system.

Anker says this is the first-ever projector with a liquid cooling setup inside Nebula

It's pretty interesting on the audio front too. A built-in speaker system, comprising dual tweeters, a full-range speaker and a passive radiator delivers 40 W of sound; you can also wirelessly connect to a pair of lossless speakers for 4.1.2 surround sound. Each of these satellite units has four speakers, and run for 8 hours on a single charge. Since they're connected over Wi-Fi, you can expect low 25 ms latency within a 100 ft (30 m) range.

With its optional wireless satellite speakers, the X1 promises 4.1.2 surround sound Nebula

The projector promises quick one-tap setup, runs Google TV and the boatload of streaming apps on the platform, and supports voice commands as well as a good ol' physical remote and a mobile app to control it. You'll also find physical buttons on the device itself, along with two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K at 60 Hz, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and a 3.5-mm audio jack.

You'll find a nice selection of ports on the Nebula X1, including HDMI 2.1 for 4K output at 60 Hz Nebula

There are a few other niceties to look forward to, including a pop-up handle to cart the projector around, though this model doesn't feature an internal battery so you'll need to think about cabling to a wall outlet. There's 3D support too, if you've got DLP Link 3D glasses and compatible content, and optional wireless mics for karaoke. You don't see that last feature on a projector every day.

The X1 will go on sale on May 21, at $3,000 for just the projector. A bundle including two satellite speakers, two mics, and a carrying case is expected to retail at $4,000, but you can sign up on Nebula's product page with your email address for up to $700 off the bundle.

This bundle with two wireless speakers, two karaoke mics, and a carrying case can be had for a discounted price of $3,200 with an early order Nebula

At that price, it's a fair bit pricier than the $2,000 Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K that's reasonably well liked. JMGO's gimbal-mounted N1S Ultimate offers some similar specs at $2,800, and there's also a 4K budget option in this lineup. Meanwhile, HiSense offers its C2 Ultra at just under $2,500. So yeah, you've got options in this segment; the Nebula is worth considering if you're especially keen on a super-bright picture and wireless audio.

Source: Nebula