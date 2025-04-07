4K tri-laser projector throws blockbuster movies on a budget

Shenzhen-based home entertainment outfit JMGO announced a new affordable addition to its triple-laser projector line at CES 2025, and now the N1S 4K model brings portable Google TV to folks for a time-limited launch price of under a grand.

JMGO introduced the N1 Series 4K projectors in March 2023 with the crowdfunded N1 Ultra. This was joined by two more models later that year, updated the formula around this time last year before announcing more family members in September.

All models so far have been priced well above a thousand bucks, and the latest to join the ranks carries a suggested retail price of $1,299 – but is currently discounted to US$999, ideally placed for streamed entertainment buffs on a budget.

Thehe N1S 4K triple-laser projector can be bundled with a 100-inch screen for backyard movie nights, though users will need to power the unit from a wall outlet JMGO

In common with its stablemates, the N1S 4K is supplied with a gimbal stand – though this time, it lacks 360-degree horizontal swivel and focuses on vertical tilt across a 127-degree range. It's also described as portable at 4.4 lb (2 kg) but users will need to factor in a nearby wall outlet, as unlike the Freedo it doesn't have a built-in battery.

It's Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control (MALC 2.0) triple-laser light source will put out more lumens than Dangbei's backyard companion though, with the JMGO entry-level projector rated for 1,100 ISO lumens. Brightness uniformity is claimed to be 95%, and laser speckles are reduced by up to 97%. Even so, this will likely limit it to shaded rooms and after-dark movie sessions.

The N1S 4K features a 0.47-inch DMD chip, triple-laser light source capable of 1,100 lumens, high-accuracy 10-bit color, high contrast and support for HDR10 content JMGO

The N1S 4K covers 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut, boasts 1-million:1 dynamic contrast (1,600:1 FOFO native), a Delta E <1 accuracy, support for HDR10 content and of course 4K UHD visuals up to 180 diagonal inches (at a throw ratio of 1.2:1). Setup is made easier by the inclusion of autofocus, auto keystone correction, smart screen alignment and lossless zoom. JMGO has also cooked in adaptive brightness and smart eye protection for good measure.

As mentioned earlier, Google TV runs the show, supporting multiple user accounts plus screen sharing and voice search. For those who would rather cable up, there are HDMI 2.1 (with audio return) and USB Type-A ports. And the unit is home to two 5-W speakers for audio to go with visuals, with support for Dolby and DTS decoding.

The N1S 4K tri-laser projector is powered by Google TV, including native Netflix JMGO

"For years, consumers have faced trade-offs between price, performance, and portability in the projector market," said company CEO, Forrest Li. "With the N1S 4K, we've shattered those limitations. It's a statement that cutting-edge technology should be within reach of every household."

The N1S 4K is available now at 23% off the suggested retail price, coming in at $999 on its own or bundled with a 100-inch screen for $1,059.

Product page: JMGO N1S 4K