2,500-lumen 4K projector aims to make home cinema easier for beginners

BenQ has launched a new 4K UHD projector, which is aimed at folks new to the projector-based home cinema universe, with AI smarts on hand to help "transform modern living spaces into theater-style settings with unparalleled ease and sophistication."

The W2720i features a new AI Cinema Mode that adapts brightness output to changing ambient light in real-time, applies content-specific picture enhancements, and generally optimizes the onscreen image so you don't have to.

The company's CinematicColor technology should negate diving into color calibration menus, with BenQ promising "out-of-the-box color accuracy that beginners can rely on."

Its Delta E<3 color and Delta E<2 grayscale measurements won't match recent models from XGIMI and JMGO, but should go toe-to-toe with big-screen TVs. The specs reveal coverage of 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 98% for Rec.709, and the unit comes with 11 levels of color temperature tuning as well as BenQ's HDR-PRO tone mapping and dynamic iris technology, plus support for HDR10+ content.

The W2720i projector can throw 4K visuals at up to 120 inches, though it will need to be positioned more than 8 ft away to do so BenQ

Like BenQ's GP520 model launched earlier this month, the W2720i is built around a 4LED light source that puts out 2,500 ANSI lumens and boasts an operational life of 30,000 hours. Meanwhile, the DLP projection engine throws out 4K UHD visuals at up to 120 diagonal inches when positioned around 8.7 ft away (at a throw ratio of 1-1.3:1).

A number of useful tools have been included to help take the sting out of setup, such as 1.3x zoom, auto vertical keystone plus manual horizontal, vertical lens shift, 8-point corner adjustment, and auto-fit to screen.

The housing sports three HDMI 2.1 ports for cabling to entertainment hubs and consoles, with eARC included for setting up 7.1-channel sound on external soundbars or speakers – though the unit is home to two 5-W speakers. Input lag at 4K/60Hz is reported to be 17.9 milliseconds, but opting for 1080p/240Hz gets that down to 8.7 ms – not the fastest response we've seen recently, but should be adequate for casual gamers.

Should you choose to ceiling-mount the projector, you can avoid running cables to media sources by firing up the built-in Android TV dongle – which includes Netflix along with Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and more, along with access to the Play Store to grab entertainment apps.

We're awaiting confirmation of US availability, but the W2720i is on sale in the UK now for £1,999 (which converts to around US$2,550).

Product page: BenQ W2720i