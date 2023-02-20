Smart Full HD projector comes with Netflix cooked in

Smart projectors with built-in sound systems are great for fuss-free entertainment, but many lack support for one key streaming service. That's not the case with the N1 Full HD model from Emotn, which has been officially licensed by Netflix.

Though streaming media players, set-top boxes, smart televisions, smartphones and computers will likely be approved to run Netflix, modern projectors are a bit hit and miss. You'll be fine with recent models for Epson and Hisense, for example, but you may struggle with projectors from XGIMI and BenQ.

Though a quick search online may provide a workable solution, with the new N1 from Emotn – a sub-brand of Chinese home entertainment company Dangbei – you won't need to engage in such shenanigans as the company has sought official licensing from Netflix and the projector even boots straight into the popular platform's library when powered on.

The projector throws native 1080p visuals from 60 diagonal inches right up to 120. HDR10 is onboard for a "vibrant display with incredible contrast." The LED light source is reckoned good for 30,000 hours of use, and the unit employs ToF (Time of Flight) laser autofocus and auto keystone correction for placement and setup ease.

The Emotn N1 smart projector rocks a 2 x 5-W Dolby sound system Emotn

Daytime viewing with the blinds open is not going to be on the menu, but the unit's 500 ANSI lumens should be bright enough for after-dark movie watching. Unlike many other projectors in the smart space, the N1 runs the Linux operating system with entertainment apps pre-installed, so users won't be able to head to the Play Store and download other apps like they could with a setup based on Android TV.

Naturally, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet LAN are present and correct, with other connectivity options shaping up as Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI and USB. This model also rocks a Dolby Audio sound system comprising two 5-W speakers, though users can opt to go wireless and pair the unit with Bluetooth earphones or a powered speaker.

The N1 measures 7.17 x 4.92 x 7.56 in (18.2 x 12.5 x 19.2 cm) and tips the scales at 4.24 lb (1.9 kg), which makes it compact and lightweight enough to move around the home with relative ease but it will need to be positioned near a wall outlet as it doesn't includes any batteries. A built-in kickstand allows users to adjust the throw angle by up to 12 degrees, and the included remote sports hotkeys for direct access to Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

The Emotn N1 is on sale now for US$399.99, though a launch promotion does see fifty bucks off that ticket price for a limited time.

Product page: Emotn N1