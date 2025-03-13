Tubular smart projector doubles as touch-activated mood light

Following a successful Kickstarter for its soda-can-sized portable projector last year, China's ETOE has now launched a tubular smart model called the Starfish. The Freestyle-like Netflix-approved bedroom projector can also pull double duty as a night light.

The crowdfunded Dolphin model designed to "transform any corner of the home into a private cinema" is now on general sale. For the new Starfish projector, ETOE – which stands for Easy to Enjoy – has opted to go with Android TV 11 to run the show rather than the Dolphin's Google TV.

Though they're both essentially different flavors of the same kind of operating platform, Android TV is a little clunkier and devices running it can lack official support for Netflix. Not here though, ETOE has secured certifications from Netflix and Google to ensure that users can get their stream on.

Putting out just 300 lumens, the Starfish smart projector will likely be restricted to night duty ETOE

Like Samsung's Freestyle picture thrower, the Starfish will need to be plonked near a wall outlet to plug in the supplied DC adapter – but it's not as bright, managing to put out just 300 ANSI lumens. So like the vampires you may be watching on the big-screen visuals, you'll have to restrict usage to darkened rooms or wait until well after dusk for backyard sessions.

ETOE says that the long-throw projector can be pulled back for 150-diagonal-inch imagery, and that there's support for 4K decoding, though the native resolution comes in at just 1,280 x 720 pixels. The company has included support for HDR10+ content however, and contrast is given as 3,000:1.

Auto keystone correction has been cooked in for easy setup, along with four-point corner adjustment and remote-activated autofocus, and the attractive base caters for tilts up to 140 degrees for sloped wall or ceiling viewing.

The Starfish smart projector can help bring the cosmos to your ceiling ETOE

Integrated dual-band Wi-Fi caters for streaming needs as well as screen sharing from mobile devices, there's a built-in 5-W speaker too, plus Bluetooth for wirelessly flinging audio to a compatible speaker or soundbar setup. Users can also cable a media device over HDMI, though input lag figures haven't been shared so we'd guess that gaming is probably not a strong point.

The ticket price is certainly a plus though. The Starfish costs just US$219, and sports a touch-activated RGB mood light to help create a calm space between shows. If you like the form factor, but are looking for something more portable – and have a bit more cash – Dangbei's Freedo model rocks its own 2.5-hour battery.

Product page: ETOE Starfish