"Ultra-short-throw powerhouse" brings Google TV to your living space

Following the success of 2021's award-winning Theater ultra-short-throw laser projector, China's Formovie has added a cheaper model called the Cinema Edge. This brighter family member comes packing Google TV with Netflix cooked in.

The new ultra-short-throw projector's DLP projection system and phosphor laser (with ALPD) light source can throw visuals at 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution from a few inches away, meaning you don't have to worry about family members casting a shadow as they move around the room. Diagonal display sizes range between 80 and 150 inches, with 100-inch entertainment resulting from placement about 9 inches from the vertical surface or screen.

The rated 1,900 ISO lumens output will mean the best viewing will be achieved in a darkened room, though there are brightness presets for different lighting scenarios. The Cinema Edge covers 110% of the Rec.709 color gamut and includes 3,000:1 contrast for the promise of "deep, sharp and true-to-life colors" and "a more realistic and engaging viewing experience." And there's support for HDR10 and HLG content too.

Though this promo image clearly suggests sharp and vivid daytime viewing, at 1,900 ISO lumens the Formovie Cinema Edge will offer the best viewing experience in a darkened room Formovie

Users benefit from motorized focus, and up to eight-point keystone correction is available when you need to tweak your rectangle. The projector runs Google TV with authorized access to Netflix, along with myriad other streaming services (including Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and Peacock) plus Google Assistant voice control. Wi-Fi 6 should make for a stable wireless connection, and Bluetooth 5.0 is cooked in too.

If you prefer cabling to a media source rather than streaming, you'll find three HDMI 2.1 ports around back – one of which has audio return. The projector's 60-Hz refresh rate likely won't excite avid console gamers, but casual players may find it sufficient. Rounding out connectivity are USB 2.0 ports and Ethernet LAN. Formovie has also included a pair of 15-watt speakers for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound, though digital and analog audio outputs are available for those who want to connect to external hi-fi systems.

The Formovie Cinema Edge employs a blue phosphor laser light engine with ALDP technology Formovie

"This ultra-short-throw powerhouse features a deep and sharp 4K resolution and combines Google TV with Netflix for seamless streaming," said the company. "Users can enjoy rich visuals and immersive Dolby Audio for an incredible home theater experience – all at an affordable price."

The Cinema Edge UST projector is up for pre-order now at US$2,199, representing a 15% discount on the suggested retail price.

If you don't want to mount a huge screen to the wall, or even manually unfurl one every time you want to watch a movie, Formovie launched a 120-inch Floor Rising Screen earlier this month that's compatible with the Cinema Edge. This space-saving unit will cost you an extra $2,699 though, and unrolls the ambient-light-rejecting screen in around 30 seconds while a built-in tension system keeps things nice and taught while you settle down to watch.

