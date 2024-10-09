Bottle-sized portable smart projector ready to roll wherever you roam

Though many head into the wild to recharge their batteries with the sights and sounds of nature, there are those who need to be entertained. Smart projector maker JMGO has launched a portable HD projector that can be slipped into the bottle pouch of your backpack to take movie nights to camp.

The PicoFlix portable projector's aluminum alloy housing measures 24 cm in length (9.5 in) and has a diameter of 8 cm (3.15 in). And it weighs in at 1.3 kg (2.8 lb), which isn't too bad though every ounce counts when you're heading into the wilderness.

Still, if you want to catch up with your favorite shows while at camp, it might be worth sacrificing a few non-essentials to do so. The portable DLP projector can throw 1080p visuals at up to 150 inches, and its LED light source puts out 450 ANSI lumens – so you're definitely going to be watching stuff after dark.

The PicoFlix throws 1080p visuals and puts out 450 ANSI lumens JMGO

You'll have to find a spot where you can use your cell phone as a mobile hotspot to tap into the onboard streaming services while out and about, but at home you can connect to a router and take advantage of cooked-in Google TV – which includes direct access to Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube from the remote, as well as thousands of apps via the Play Store.

The Picoflex features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, and there's also HDMI for cabling to media sources, plus USB ports for plugging in a thumbdrive. Its 10,000-mAh internal battery is reckoned good for up to 4.5 hours of play time in eco mode (there are three power modes) before needing to be topped up over USB-C, or 7 hours when using the device as a BT music player through the 10-W speaker.

Usefully, the unit includes a twisty gimbal-like stand that rotates 127 degrees for flexible positioning, while real-time image adjustment features such as auto keystone correction, "lossless zoom" and screen-fit help keep visuals sharp. Built-in eye protection will reduce beam intensity when someone crosses its path.

The JMGO PicoFlix is available now for US$599, which is the same as Dangbei's Freedo model but more expensive than the T2 from Yaber.

Product page: JMGO PicoFlix