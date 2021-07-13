JMGO continues global expansion with U2 all-in-one 4K laser projector

Last month, China's JMGO launched a Full HD ultra-short-throw projector on Indiegogo, which included optics co-developed with imaging titan Leica and audio from Danish loudspeaker veteran Dynaudio. Now the company is readying a 4K tri-color Laser TV for launch, the JMGO U2.

Going live on Kickstarter shortly, the JMGO U2 is billed as a 4K UHD ultra-short-throw tri-color laser projector. As the name suggests, a tri-color laser outputs simultaneous RGB light sources, with the U2 capable of supporting 114 percent of the BT.2020 color standard for the promise of rich, vivid color reproduction.

HDR10 is also onboard, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology deals with blur during fast-moving scenes, the refresh rate is reported to be 60 Hz, the maximum resolution at up to 100 diagonal inches on the wall or screen is 3,840 x 2,160, and brightness comes in at 3,600 ANSI lumens. An auto brightness feature takes care of adjustment for different ambient lighting conditions so viewers don't have to fiddle with manual controls.

The company has again partnered with Dynaudio for the integrated sound system, which is made up of two 15-W and two 10-W speakers and a large sound cavity, for "rich, immersive, true-to-life sound" that's certified for both Dolby Audio and DTS HD.

The JMGO U2 projector can throw 4K UHD at 100 diagonal inches from up close to the wall or screen JMGO

As with the O1 Pro, the U2 runs the company's Luna OS for a smart TV-like experience. The projector has MediaTek processing brains with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and can handle playback of 3D content, though users will need to get themselves a pair of suitable glasses before diving in. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are included, with support for wireless content casting, and the unit can also be cabled to a media source over HDMI.

A low-blue-light mode adjusts the image for improved viewing comfort, an eye protection sensor will disable the light source when a user approaches, and JMGO says that viewers can look forward to quiet operation thanks to a smart cooling system that blows at less than 28 dB.

Kickstarter pledges for the JMGO U2 will start at US$2,099, which comes in lower than the similar Laser TV from Bomaker that launched on Indiegogo toward the end of last year, and is now available to buy. We'll update you when the campaign clock starts ticking.

Source: JMGO