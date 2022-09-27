Optoma CinemaX D2 projectors bring big-screen viewing close to the wall

Optoma released its first ultra-short-throw laser projector in 2019, while also integrating a NuForce soundbar. The successful formula was updated the following year for the CinemaX P2, and now the company has added two new flavors to the range: the CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart.

Optoma says it's designed its next-generation true 4K UHD home theater ultra-short-throw (UST) projector series based on customer feedback received for 2020's CinemaX P2 all-in-one model.

Both D2 offerings combine DLP projection technology with Optoma's own DuraCore laser light source for up to 120-diagonal-inch visuals while snuggled up close to the wall or screen. And the company reckons that users can expect up to 30,000 hours of use from that laser module before it may need attention.

The UST projectors can output 3,000 lumens for lights-on viewing, boast 1,800,000:1 contrast, include support for the Rec.709 and DCI-P3 color gamuts, and are compatible with HDR10 and HLG content for more detail and texture.

The CinemaX D2 series is made up of two UST laser projectors, one of which comes with an Android TV stick for access to popular entertainment apps Optoma

They each include a built-in geometric correction tool that should help keep angles tight when throwing to an uneven wall, sport Optoma's Wall Color mode can adjust for non-white backgrounds, and are capable of displaying 3D content "from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles."

Like the recently announced UHD35STx gaming projector, the D2 series models boast a game-friendly 60-Hz refresh rate at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, and offer the same significant bump to 240 Hz when lowered to Full HD. Input lag is reported to just 16 milliseconds at 4K and 4 ms at 1080p.

Connectivity shapes up as three HDMI 2.0 ports, including one featuring eARC with support for Dolby Atmos pass-through for easy integration with home theater setups, plus a USB power out for use with entertainment dongles such as Chromecast. As well as the built-in dual-10-W sound system, the D2 projectors come with analog and digital audio outs.

The only appreciable difference between the two models is that the Smart flavor is supplied with an Android TV stick and backlit remote for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Available in black or white, the D2 carries an estimated street price of US$2,499, while the D2 Smart comes in at $2,699.

Product pages: CinemaX D2, CinemaX D2 Smart