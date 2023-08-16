Latest Pro-Ject T-series turntable rocks lossless streaming potential

Though most turntables will be cabled to a hi-fi amp, some allow streaming to Bluetooth speakers. Austria's Pro-Ject has announced a new addition to its T-series turntables that makes use of Wi-Fi technology for the promise of lossless multiroom playback.

The T2 W turntable features 802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO for "theoretical speeds which are faster than modern, typical internet connections." Listeners will be able to stream to most UPNP network-enabled audio devices such as hi-fi streamers, home-theater A/V receivers or even streaming speakers.

The music can be sent wirelessly using Pro-Ject's standard compressed format, or at 24-bit/48-kHz "lossless" to a select bunch of devices (such as the company's Stream Box S2 Ultra). The system can send numerous audio streams for multiroom applications, with setup and control enabled via the new Pro-Ject Control mobile app.

Streaming chops aside, the turntable features a larger CNC-machines plinth than its T-series siblings, and sits on vibration-killing feet. A belt-driven 10-mm-thick (0.4-in) glass platter weighs in at 1.7 kg (3.75 lb) and "effectively eliminates the shortcomings associated with plastic or lightweight steel alternatives" for "zero resonance."

Pro-Ject's T2 W turntable ships with a "super shielded, semi-symmetrical, low-capacitance phono cable" for direct connection to a hi-fi amplifier over RCA Pro-Ject

The platter rests atop a newly designed sub-platter mounted to a 0.001-mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing, while the belt is driven by an electronically regulated AC motor for 33 or 45 rpm playback speeds.

The T2 W comes with a new one-piece aluminum tonearm measuring 230 mm (9 in) in length that boasts updated low-friction bearings, an adjustable spring-loaded anti-skating mechanism and an integrated headshell that's home to a Sumiko Rainier moving-magnet cartridge.

For the first time at this price point, Pro-Ject has elected to include a dual-stage split-passive MM phono pre-amp, meaning that users don't need to invest in an external unit if their hi-fi system does not have a phono pre-amp of its own. Listeners can of course choose to cable the turntable to an amplifier over RCA connections rather than stream, and a semi-balanced phono cable is included in the box along with a slipmat and acrylic dust cover.

Pro-Ject is shipping the T2 W to dealers this month, where it will be available in black, white or walnut finish for a suggested retail price of €999 (about US$1,090).

Source: Pro-Ject