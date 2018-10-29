The unibody Honda Ridgeline Overland certainly wouldn't be your first choice for rock-crawling adventures, but it could prove just the right vehicle for trips focused more on pavement and light off-roading. In fact, with overlanding growing, we'd bet there are plenty of folks that spend more of their time on highways and paved byways than on talus-traversing, canyon-diving cross-continental expeditions. The Ridgeline's more car-like on-road presence should certainly be advantageous on paved stretches of the trip, and off-road capability just needs to be enough for the trip at hand, not necessarily for a "toughest vehicle of show" award at SEMA or the local overland rally.