The 1000X is all about the tight, gnarly stuff. At 64 in (1,626 mm) wide it's considerably narrower than the R model, and has less suspension travel and ground clearance as well, with 14.6 in (371 mm) of travel at the front, 12.7 in (323 mm) of clearance and 15.1 in (384 mm) of travel at the rear on adjustable Fox performance shocks. Its 3 Link trailing arm suspension on the rear prioritizes tight turning, agility and manoeuvrability over the super quick stuff.