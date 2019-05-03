Compared to a control group of 13 children receiving a placebo, the vasopressin group displayed significant improvements in SRS-2 measured social abilities. Perhaps most interesting was the observation that the biggest improvements in social abilities came from children with the highest vasopressin levels at the start of the study. This almost contradictory response suggests either the children with lower starting vasopressin levels needed a higher dose or there are other factors that determine the efficacy of the treatment.