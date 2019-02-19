The HoverChair is the latest item from gear maker Crua Outdoors, which successfully crowdfunded its Koala hammock on Kickstarter last year and its Clan tent system before that. The company has again returned to the platform to get the HoverChair into production, where early bird pledges of US$49 will have one sent your way in June if everything goes to plan, while $59 will see the hanging foot hammock thrown in.