HoverChair and foot hammock combo lets outdoor folks hang in comfortView gallery - 4 images
There is no shortage of folding chairs that can be packed into neat and compact packages for easy carry into the great outdoors, with the two-legged Bip and bottle-sized Go Chair just a couple of recent examples. The HoverChair might take slightly more work to pack onto your back, but promises supreme levels of comfort with a hanging design, breathable materials and an optional foot hammock to rest those weary legs.
Not unlike a swinging hammock chair that you'd find in a typical garden store, the HoverChair is made to hook up to a tree or other overhead support, with a 10-foot (3 m) adjustable hanging strap allowing the height to be tuned to user requirements.
A spreader bar distributes the load across the length of the air-cushioned seat, while a mesh support should stop you from toppling over and keep your back free from sweat. Other useful features include pockets designed to securely store smartphones, bottles and other tidbits while you swing for the fences, while an additional foot hammock can remove the ground from the equation entirely.
When not in use, the HoverChair can be packed into a sack measuring 40 cm long and 25 cm tall (15.7 by 9.8 in), while the total weight is 1.8 kg (3.9 lb). This makes it a bulkier item than the folding chairs listed above, but what the HoverChair lacks in portability, it makes up for with hovering ability. And if things got a little muddy at camp, the entire chair can be put through the wash.
The HoverChair is the latest item from gear maker Crua Outdoors, which successfully crowdfunded its Koala hammock on Kickstarter last year and its Clan tent system before that. The company has again returned to the platform to get the HoverChair into production, where early bird pledges of US$49 will have one sent your way in June if everything goes to plan, while $59 will see the hanging foot hammock thrown in.
You can check out the pitch video below.
Source: Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more