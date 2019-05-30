Hyundai launches its first electric double-decker busView gallery - 4 images
Back in 2016, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD rolled out a 10.2 meter-long electric double-decker bus in London. Now transit companies have got a new emissions-free people carrier to help ease inner city air pollution and traffic congestion thanks to Hyundai Motor.
Hyundai's 12.9 m (42.3 ft) long and 3.99 m (13.1 ft) high electric double-decker was launched at Korea's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Technology Fair yesterday, after spending 18 months in the making.
"The double-decker electric bus is an environmentally friendly vehicle optimized for global eco-friendly trends," said the company's ByoungWoo Hwang. "This will not only ultimately improve the air quality, but also contribute greatly to easing commuting hour traffic congestion by accommodating more passengers."
It can haul 70 seated passengers – with 11 seats on the lower deck and 59 on the upper deck – and though Hyundai doesn't mention standing capacity, there does seem to be potential for ferrying around more than the 81 full load of the electric buses that entered service in London in 2016. An automatic sliding ramp will deploy to welcome wheelchair users aboard, where two dedicated spaces await.
The double-decker features a 384 kWh water-cooled polymer battery for 300 km (186.4 mi) of all-electric range, with a full recharge taking just 72 minutes. Hyundai says that the combination of a 240 kW wheel motor axle and motor in the second axle will make for a more efficient ride, while independent suspension on the first driving axle should offer more comfort during travel.
To help drivers better navigate busy city streets, the double-decker's steering system sees both front and rear wheels able to turn. And onboard safety systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Vehicle Dynamic Control.
