Hyundai's system involves a rooftop embedded with silicon solar panels that can gather the Sun's energy as the vehicle drives or while parked. The automaker says if left outside for six hours, the solar panels can gather enough energy to fill the Sonata Hybrid's batteries 30 to 60 percent, adding an average of 1,300 km (808 mi) of emissions-free driving annually. The solar panel rooftop is meant to be a supporter of the Sonata Hybrid's driving energy needs, not its sole source of power.