One of IBM's biggest businesses is data, and in this case the company is using that to help farmers all over the world get better insights into their trade. IBM PAIRS Geoscope is a platform that pulls together data from maps, satellites, weather, drones, and other devices, as well as from the company's other initiatives like the Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture. That last tool can help alert farmers when water is running low or what weather events are coming up, so they know when to water and when to harvest.