© 2026 New Atlas
Imaging & Diagnostics

Your organs age at different rates – but one could be setting the pace

By Mike McRae
September 04, 2026
Your organs age at different rates – but one could be setting the pace
Plastic organs on a blue background
Your organs are all aging at different rates.
View 0 Images

Another year, another gray hair. Another wrinkle. Maybe another few inches on the ol’ spare tire.

Yet on the inside, aging isn’t quite as lock-step. While some of your organs are rapidly adding miles on their odometers, others tap the brakes on their biological birthdays.

To build the foundations for an aging atlas of the body, a team led by researchers from the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute developed a method for quantifying structural aging of tissues based on a snapshot of their cellular architecture.

Aging can mean different things, depending on how we measure it. We can count candles on a cake, which is a linear progression that goes up by one each year. We can also count the accumulation of non-mutational edits carried out on a cell’s DNA, giving us a genetic – or “epigenetic” – age.

In this case, the framework is based on physical features that are essential for cellular functioning. By examining patches of stained tissue in histopathological samples across a range of age groups, the team found that they could correlate the changes with characteristics we’d associate more closely with aging – more inflammation, less energy, and poorer quality control.

“Our goal is to understand how aging occurs at a structural level,” says senior author Sanju Sinha, a computational biologist at Sanford Burnham Prebys. “To do this, we needed thousands of normal organ tissues over a wide range of ages.”

Applying their Pathology-based Structural Aging Rate framework to more than 25,000 post-mortem biopsies provided by nearly 1,000 adult donors, the team found a roller-coaster of aging trajectories across dozens of tissue types.

Some, like our blood vessels, age fastest early in life. Organs such as the uterus pile on changes much later.

Methods that rely on counting molecular edits to our genetic code tend to be trained on chronological aging, making them rather linear.

This alternative approach needed no such training, allowing the researchers to uncover previously hidden signs of a bimodal pattern of aging in tissues like the ovaries, which rises in the thirties, dips in the forties, and then rises again during menopause.

“Once we understood these patterns, we could use the gene expression and regulation data from the same Genotype-Tissue Expression Project cohort to see what major molecular changes occur during accelerated aging,” says Sinha.

It wasn’t exactly a free-for-all of boom or bust. Amid the chaos of aging architecture were clear genetic patterns.

It’s to be expected that tissues in the same organ would match their aging processes. Yet a cross-organ analysis found a level of coordination across distinctly different tissues linked by sex hormones. Individuals who showed signs of aging in their esophagus, for example, showed a coordinated pattern in their prostate.

“Overall, this suggests that structural aging of digestive and reproductive tissues may be linked through a hormonal signaling axis whose decline drives synchronized structural deterioration across organ system boundaries,” the researchers argue.

Meaning our sex organs act as a kind of pacemaker for aging. More than half of the tissues the team studied matched architectural changes observed in the ovaries.

Practically speaking, this could give researchers better tools to develop therapies that ease aging in one part of our body by targeting another.

So next time you wish your stomach happy birthday with a slice of cake, don’t forget to light a candle for your ovaries or testicles. They’ve earned it.

This research was published in Nature Aging.

Source: EurekAlert

Tags

Imaging & DiagnosticsAgingInflammationEnergyGeneticsovaryblood vessel
No comments
Mike McRae
Mike McRae
Mike is a highly respected science journalist, having written and edited news on innovation, discovery, and technology for more than 20 years. He is also a published author with the University of Queensland Press (Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease?), and has worked extensively teaching science and producing educational resources.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Illustration of red blood cells
Imaging & Diagnostics
One blood group is more at risk of type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers in China has sifted through the noise in what amounts to the most comprehensive review yet, and the results are both sobering and intriguing.
Diagram illustrating nerve cells in MS
Imaging & Diagnostics
Criteria for MS have changed. Here’s what leading experts now outline
Two years ago, the list of signs and symptoms required to diagnose multiple sclerosis underwent a massive overhaul. Changing the definition of a disease is no small task and can have serious consequences for individuals requiring medical assistance.
Small plastic pieces on a fingertip
Imaging & Diagnostics
We can now watch microplastics moving through our bodies
Researchers are using a laser-based imaging technique to map these tiny particles deep within the tissues of mice without surgery. This offers a fresh perspective on how microplastics move through the body and their long-term effects on human health.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!