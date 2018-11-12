The collections include all sorts of bolt-on bits and pieces, from carbon tank covers to footrests, luggage and slip-on exhausts. There are sport, touring and rally collections, along with a tracker collection dedicated to getting the bike back close to the original FTR750 race bike design – although, curiously, none of the kits include the one seriously must-have accessory we've seen for this bike: the S&S twin shotgun exhausts that most make the FTR resemble the stunning concept bike that launched it.