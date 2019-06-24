From those insects, the researchers isolated 86 different strains of bacteria, with the most common family being Enterobacteriaceae, which includes E. coli and Salmonella, at 41 percent. The second most common was the Bacillus family, which includes known food poison-associated bacteria like B. cereus, at 24 percent, and then the Staph family at 19 percent. The study showed that 53 percent of these bacterial strains were resistant to at least one class of antibiotics, with 19 percent showing multi-drug resistance.