Staphylococcus aureus is a common bacteria that's mostly pretty harmless, but certain strains can cause more problems. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a particularly troublesome bug that's most dangerous to people whose immune systems are already compromised, meaning it can wreak havoc in hospitals and retirement homes. Unfortunately it's getting harder and harder to treat – it's not just resistant to methicillin as its name suggests, but also an ever-growing list of other common antibiotics.