The mole will drill down in 19-in (50-cm) stages, stopping for two days in between to let heating caused by friction to dissipate, before being heated to 50º F (10º C) over a 24-hr period so that scientists can calculate the heat conductivity of the planet. The hope is that there won't be any large rocks in front of the drill – if it doesn't reach a minimum depth of 10 feet scientists say it could will take a Martian year (two Earth years) to make an accurate reading.