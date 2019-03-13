The idea behind the Evo is pretty simple. If its two halves are folded out to sit side-by-side, it records 3D 5K/30fps video (or 18-megapixel stills) with a 180-degree field of view. These can be viewed in all their three-dimensional glory without the use of glasses – although a set is included – by placing the optional HoloFrame filter over the screen of an iOS/Android smartphone that's linked to the camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.