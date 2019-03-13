Insta360's folding Evo shoots both 360-degree and 3D videoView gallery - 2 images
Insta360 is no stranger to the world of 360-degree video cameras, having brought us consumer, prosumer and professional models. Now the company is back with the Evo, which can shoot both 360-degree interactive video and 180-degree 3D.
The idea behind the Evo is pretty simple. If its two halves are folded out to sit side-by-side, it records 3D 5K/30fps video (or 18-megapixel stills) with a 180-degree field of view. These can be viewed in all their three-dimensional glory without the use of glasses – although a set is included – by placing the optional HoloFrame filter over the screen of an iOS/Android smartphone that's linked to the camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
That phone is also used to remotely control the camera, and to adjust its settings.
Once the two halves are folded back-to-back, though, the Evo switches over to shooting 360-degree video. That video can subsequently be panned and tilted within when viewed on a computer, or it can respond to a user's head movements when viewed through a VR headset.
Both types of video are smoothed out using a 6-axis gyroscopic stabilization system. Other features include the ability to shoot HDR (high dynamic range), time lapse or slow motion, or to switch between manual and automatic exposure. One 90-minute charge of the battery should be good for 65 minutes of run time.
The Evo is available now, with prices starting at US$420.
Source: Insta360
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more