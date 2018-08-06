NASA's Curiosity lander touched down on the surface of Mars in August, 2012, and its rover payload rolled out shortly after to begin its meandering mission. While the intrepid explorer did its thing, NASA needed an educational project to help explain the technology and the mission to the general public. That role was filled by a scaled down version called ROV-E, and now tinkerers, students, part-time scientists and the rover curious can build their very own mini Mars rover for exploring backyard craters and vast garden mountain ranges.