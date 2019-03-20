KOA's Campground of the Future looks at how its member campgrounds could mold current trends and preferences into future camping experiences. The project is currently just a series of rough renderings and virtual reality presentations, but it does include some interesting ideas that extend far beyond Wi-Fi routers, vehicle charging stations or indoor lounges. Those types of additions combine with more dramatic new designs as KOA rethinks exactly what a campground is and how it can evolve to attract new users without losing established ones.