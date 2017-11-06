There's no doubt that nostalgia sells, and both the iconic Volkswagen Kombi and timeless Back to the Future movies have it in spades. So maybe targeting a highly specific group of wealthy automotive aficionados that like both retro-Volkswagens and the Back To The Future movies isn't as crazy as it sounds – or maybe it is. Either way, this restored van gives us an idea of what might have been if Doc Brown's taste in vehicles had been different.