Alongside the unveiling of KTM's first LC8c parallel twin engine in the production-ready KTM Duke 790, the Austrian manufacturer teased the audience at EICMA 2017 with the 790 Adventure R prototype. The aggressively styled bike shares its underpinnings with its naked bike cousin and could ruffle a few feathers in the middleweight adventure bike segment when a production version emerges.







The prototype is powered by KTM's first LC8c parallel twin engine, however, KTM hasn't revealed whether the engine and gearbox were modified for off-road use. But even in its standard guise the new engine is set to be a serious powerhouse, and in a production 790 Adventure R would most likely feature a lot of the mechanical goodies found on the Duke, such as a slipper clutch, adjustable engine braking, quick shifter and 105 hp (79 kW) and 64 ft-lb (87 Nm) of torque.

At the unveiling, KTM had the concept placed alongside its 450 Rally Dakar Race bike, with which it shares a sharp silhouette. There's no mistaking that the 790 Adventure R is built for off-road as evidenced by the large front fender, tall bars, a dirt-bike-like seat and pace-note-style high-mounted dash.

KTM's signature angular front-headlamp has been tweaked with a floating design and the trellis frame is neatly tucked away behind the front fairings, while the Akrapovic exhaust shown at EICMA will most likely be a KTM Power Parts option.

The new bike comes with WP suspension front and rear, with KTM also stating that the production bike will come with an extensive electronics package. This will most likely feature KTM's electronic suspension, off-road traction control and ABS that will allow slip at the rear, along with stability control and the choice of different riding modes.



With Yamaha teasing another T7 Tenere concept and Honda flaunting an Africa Twin Enduro concept, the 790 Adventure R is facing some stiff competition in an already cutthroat segment. KTM is planning to use the new bike as its entry into the middleweight adventure segment and to also fill the large void between the 690 Enduro R and the 1090 Adventure R. We can't wait to see the production model as the prototype already looks extremely promising.