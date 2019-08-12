Off-grid tiny house is home to a family of fourView gallery - 28 images
New Zealand's Build Tiny recently completed a new model for a mother and her three children. La Sombra (The Shadow) Tiny House is a small but flexible home that can run on or off-the-grid, can be towed on its trailer or detached and installed permanently, and can also fit a couple of extra guests on a sofa bed if required.
La Sombra Tiny House measures 8-m (26.2 ft)-long and is based on a double-axle trailer that can be removed from the home's underside if needed (such as if it's going to be installed somewhere permanently). It's finished in grey vinyl cladding and looks very similar to the Green Hill Farm Tiny House from the outside.
Visitors enter the home via a glazed door. To the right lies the living room, which includes a sofa bed, some shelving, and a TV unit. Nearby is a very small table and chairs, while a little further away still is the kitchen.
This is pretty well-stocked and has relatively generous cabinetry for a tiny house, as well as a sink, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, propane-powered oven with four-burner stove, and washing machine. Additionally, there's a tiny wood-burning stove installed for heating and a clothes airer on a pulley system that will be used for drying clothes when the fire's burning.
Over on the opposite side of the home from the living room lies the bathroom. This has a shower, composting toilet and a sink.
There are a total of two loft-style bedrooms in La Sombra Tiny House. The first is for the kids and is accessed by ladder. Over on the other side, and reached by storage-integrated staircase, is the master bedroom. This contains a queen-sized bed and a wardrobe, plus some additional storage cubbies.
The tiny house gets power either from a standard RV-style hookup or from a roof-based solar panel array that's connected to an inverter and batteries kept in an external storage box. Due to towing weight restrictions in New Zealand, some appliances and off-grid gear must be removed to shed weight before it can hit the road legally.
The total cost for La Sombra Tiny House, including all appliances and off-grid system, was roughly NZD 130,000 (approximately US$84,000).
Source: Build Tiny
