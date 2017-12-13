The Italian designer blending the past and futureView gallery - 42 images
Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has delivered some compellingly strange concepts over the years and his latest flying car design is no exception. The Hover Coupè is a gorgeous looking blend of retro-style with future-tech.
The Lazzarini Design Studio motto is, "Think about the future, never forget the past," and the Hover Coupè is a perfect encapsulation of that idea. The design is inspired by the iconic Italian car brand Isotta Fraschini, most specifically the early 20th century Tipo 8, a legendary automobile that exemplifies luxury.
The concept takes the classic styling of this iconic car and launches it into the 21st century, removing the wheels and reimagining it as a flying automobile. Lazzarini tells us that this concept, "maintains the soft lines of the 40's yet is powered by 4 turbine engine, similar to the ones in use in commercial planes, but smaller in diameter."
Lazzarini's futurist concepts often lean into the unrealizable, but the company did make its mini-yacht Jet Capsule a reality recently, so it isn't all pie-in-the-sky dreaming.
Take a look through our gallery for a look at more of Lazzarini's eye-popping ideas, from a floating UFO house to a quadcopter taxi dubbed the Identified Flying Object (IFO).
Source: Lazzarini Design Studio