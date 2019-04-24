The Sustainable Brands Conference has opened its doors in Paris, France, this week, and the Lego Foundation and the Lego Group have today unveiled a new project – Lego Braille Bricks. First suggested to the Foundation in 2011 by the Danish Association of the Blind, and again proposed in 2017 by Brazil's Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind, the first prototypes are now being tested in Denmark, Brazil, the UK and Norway. The American Printing House for the Blind will help roll out project test kits to select schools in the US starting September.

