CES 2019 in Las Vegas opens its doors to the public tomorrow and LG Display is in the house showing off a bunch of new OLED screens. After making a splash at last year's expo with a monster 88-inch 8K OLED screen, the display technology arm of the consumer tech giant has embedded a sound system into the panel of a huge display and is taking aim at motion blur with a UHD screen boasting the world's fastest moving image response time.