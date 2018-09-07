Lister LFP will be the world’s fastest SUVView gallery - 6 images
Young families in an extreme hurry can now plonk down US$180,000 for the ultimate supercharged soccer mom mobile. A hotted-up Jaguar F-Pace with 670 horses, it's estimated to the Lister LFP will do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and a max speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).
If we had to take a guess at what's on the priority list for your average SUV buyer, we'd be thinking things like fuel efficiency, how easy it is to put child seats in, dog-friendliness of the luggage area and whether it does that thing where you kick your foot under the tailgate to open it with eight shopping bags in your hands.
Cambridge-based Jaguar tuning shop Lister feels differently, and has gutted the F-Pace's engine bay to make room for what Top Gear UK claims will be a 5.0-liter supercharged V8. Lister, for its part, has only released performance figures at this point: 670 hp (500 kW), 3.5 seconds to 60 mph (96.5 km/h), top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). These are genuine supercar numbers, despite the LFP having the aerodynamics of a nicely sculpted brick.
Is it a sleeper, then? No sir, not with that racing green paint job and its lurid yellow highlights. This is a supercar for people who love everything about supercars except the bum-on-the-road driving position, the cramped interior, the lack of back seats and the whole looking cool thing. It's a supercar for people too big and inflexible to contort themselves into the driver's seat of a Koenigsegg without flashing their knickers at the paparazzi.
The interior is as posh as Victoria Beckham, with leather seats so pretty that you'll want to cover them with a plastic sheet long before you let your filthy, fluid-spouting, lolly-dropping children anywhere near them.
Lister also makes mention of "extensive carbon fiber modifications," but we can't spot any of it in the photos, with the exception of a bit around the gearstick and another small piece of interior trim.
Scant other details are available at this point, with additional details to be drip fed over the coming weeks, although we do have an estimated price tag: UK£140,000 (approx. US$180,000). In America, that's a 20 grand discount from the Lamborghini Urus super-SUV, which can only do a piffling 190 mph (306 km/h) and makes 20 fewer horses. Mind you, it looks a lot cooler than the Lister here, and that's got to count for something.
Source: Lister
