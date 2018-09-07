Is it a sleeper, then? No sir, not with that racing green paint job and its lurid yellow highlights. This is a supercar for people who love everything about supercars except the bum-on-the-road driving position, the cramped interior, the lack of back seats and the whole looking cool thing. It's a supercar for people too big and inflexible to contort themselves into the driver's seat of a Koenigsegg without flashing their knickers at the paparazzi.