Britain's Lister Motor Company has rolled out its latest Jaguar-based sportscar, the Thunder. Touted as the most powerful, and most luxurious road car in Lister's 65-year history, it is based on the Jaguar F-Type and boasts that car's supercharged V8 and a bespoke exterior and interior.







The Thunder's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 generates a devilish 666-bhp (497 kW) and a blistering 721 lb-ft (977 Nm) of torque, improving on the Jaguar F-Type SVR's (Jaguar's most powerful F-Type model) 568-bhp (423 kW) and 517 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. This is thanks to upgraded supercharger pulleys, custom intercoolers, an upgraded air intake and exhaust and a Lister ECU tune. These upgrades will allow it to go from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).

To make it stand out from a regular F-Type, the Thunder is fitted with a bespoke carbon-fiber front bumper and splitter, fluro-green striping around the front-grille, bespoke carbon-fiber rear bumper, optional carbon-fiber bonnet and Lister badges. This carbon-fiber kit can also be retrofitted to the standard F-Type for £19,950 (US$28,350).

Housing the car's upgraded brakes and suspension is a set of dished 21-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Supersoft XL tires, which gives the Thunder a menacing stance.

The luxurious Nappa-leather interior is available in 36 colors and features stitched Lister logo's on the headrests and hexagonal green-stitching on the bucket seats to mirror the front grille. The Lister logo-green stitching also adorns the dashboard, door-cards, roof lining and steering wheel.

Only 99 examples of the Thunder are being produced, each sporting a price-tag of £139,950 (US$198,700). Lister will unveil the car at Historic Motorsport International in London this month.