Lister builds on Jaguar F-type for 200-mph Thunder supercarView gallery - 8 images
The Thunder's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 generates a devilish 666-bhp (497 kW) and a blistering 721 lb-ft (977 Nm) of torque, improving on the Jaguar F-Type SVR's (Jaguar's most powerful F-Type model) 568-bhp (423 kW) and 517 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. This is thanks to upgraded supercharger pulleys, custom intercoolers, an upgraded air intake and exhaust and a Lister ECU tune. These upgrades will allow it to go from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).
To make it stand out from a regular F-Type, the Thunder is fitted with a bespoke carbon-fiber front bumper and splitter, fluro-green striping around the front-grille, bespoke carbon-fiber rear bumper, optional carbon-fiber bonnet and Lister badges. This carbon-fiber kit can also be retrofitted to the standard F-Type for £19,950 (US$28,350).
Housing the car's upgraded brakes and suspension is a set of dished 21-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Supersoft XL tires, which gives the Thunder a menacing stance.
The luxurious Nappa-leather interior is available in 36 colors and features stitched Lister logo's on the headrests and hexagonal green-stitching on the bucket seats to mirror the front grille. The Lister logo-green stitching also adorns the dashboard, door-cards, roof lining and steering wheel.
Only 99 examples of the Thunder are being produced, each sporting a price-tag of £139,950 (US$198,700). Lister will unveil the car at Historic Motorsport International in London this month.
In the meantime, check out the video below of the Lister Thunder with racing legend, Tiff Needell.
Source: Lister
