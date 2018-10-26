In a new published study, scientists for the first time have homed in on the pharmacological effects of perrottetinene, discovering it does indeed activate the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain as THC, albeit with a significantly reduced psychoactive potency. Perhaps most interesting was the revelation that perrottetinene shows similar anti-inflammatory actions in the brain to THC, although some fundamentally different pharmacological actions were also identified, suggesting it may confer better medical outcomes than its more psychoactive counterpart.