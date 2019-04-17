The car joins several Lotus "Type" cars, which have traditionally been experimental models introducing new technologies, materials, or engineering. Most Lotus Type cars have been race models, specifically in Formula 1, but some have been road-going vehicles, such as the Lotus Type 14 and the Type 111. The former became the Lotus Elite, which in 1957 became the first composite monocoque production road car, and the latter became the Lotus Elise, which in 1995 was the first aluminum and bonded extrusion construction production car.