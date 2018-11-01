Swedish retro tech designer gives pocket gamers the choice of clamshell or one-pieceView gallery - 7 images
We've marveled at the works of Love Hultén a number of times in the past, most recently a stylish throwback arcade cabinet inspired by a simple table tennis game from the dawn of video gaming. But for his latest creations, he has put his 2015 Pixel Vision pocket gaming system on a strict diet and split it into two versions – one that folds like the original and a one-piece inspired by the Game Boy Pocket.
The clamshell Pixel Vision 2.0 draws inspiration from the Game Boy Advance and measures 90 x 70 x 26 mm (3.5 x 2.75 x 1 in) when folded, while the one-piece edition has 90 x 130 x 14 mm (3.5 x 5.1 x 0.5 in) dimensions. Both come wrapped in Hultén's signature wooden housing – in this case American Walnut – and can store 10,000 games each. Personal game emulation libraries can be added to over Wi-Fi.
They both have 3.5-inch, 480 x 320 resolution display panel, with a directional pad and buttons underneath. The pocket console is not confined to Game Boy emulations, but can also taps into the game archives of the SNES, Megadrive, NES, TurboGrafx-16 and others. The built-in battery is reported good for about 5 hours of play between charges.
Each variant is limited to just 50 units. The Pixel Vision 2.0 is on sale now for €349 (about US$400) a pop. Shipping is expected to start in December.
Source: Love Hultén
