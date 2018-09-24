Putting the brush back in its little caddy after this kind of action is a sour reminder that for all the civility of modern living, we still have this thing dangling in place, dripping poop-water, the odd clump of bristles fudged rudely together … we pretend it doesn't exist. But it does. These things lurk in the most aristocratic of bathrooms, mocking our pretenses, reminding us of the crude, grubby, hollow tubes we really are.