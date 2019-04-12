"One contractor did the grading, leveling, gravel, river rock border, and skirting, whereby the wheels were removed, the frame set on blocks and the skirting installed to create a crawlspace under the house," says Wind River Tiny Homes. "Another contractor did the wrap-around deck, awning, and booth for the outdoor shower. The Lykke is nestled very nicely in the woods and this is a good example of best practices for semi-permanent setup for a tiny house."