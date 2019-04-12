Compact tiny house inspired by Danish lifestyle movementView gallery - 22 images
Wind River Tiny Homes' previous model was centered around the view, but its newest home, the Lykke, is more concerned with cozy nights in. The compact tiny house is named after the Danish word for happiness and draws design cues from the Hygge lifestyle movement hailing from that part of the world.
The Lykke measures 24-ft (7.3 m)-long, which is on the small side for an American tiny house, and is finished in engineered wood siding, with cedar trim. It's based on a double-axle trailer but has been semi-permanently installed in a forest.
"One contractor did the grading, leveling, gravel, river rock border, and skirting, whereby the wheels were removed, the frame set on blocks and the skirting installed to create a crawlspace under the house," says Wind River Tiny Homes. "Another contractor did the wrap-around deck, awning, and booth for the outdoor shower. The Lykke is nestled very nicely in the woods and this is a good example of best practices for semi-permanent setup for a tiny house."
Visitors enter the home into the kitchen. This includes custom cabinetry, a small fold-down table, sink, and steel countertop. There's no oven installed because the owners requested a stowable two-burner induction cooktop instead.
"This 24 ft tiny house on wheels features a cozy interior inspired by Danish design and the Hygge movement," adds Wind River Tiny Homes. "The gray color on the interior walls has a warm undertone as does the gray glass subway tile kitchen back splash. Cooler tones are contrasted with the custom blue cabinets."
Adjacent to the kitchen lies the living room, which contains a storage-integrated sofa bed for guests and a custom entertainment center with a projector (not pictured). It connects to a hallway with quite a bit of storage space that opens onto the bathroom, which in turn has a toilet, a small sink, and a shower.
Elsewhere, storage-integrated stairs host the washer/dryer and lead up to the Lykke's bedroom, which also features some more storage space. The home is heated and cooled with an air-conditioning unit and ceiling fan.
no word on the cost of this one.
Source: Wind River Tiny Homes
